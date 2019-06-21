BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen last seen Thursday morning.
Amy Marie Luense, 14, was last seen around 9 a.m. in Rydal. No other details were released about her disappearance.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.