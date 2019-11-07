BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.
Brianna Brown, 15, was last seen November 5th in the Glade Road area in Acworth.
Brown is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and she has hazel eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050 ext. 6030.
