EASTPOINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man last seen on Friday.
The man was identified as 63-year-old Charlie Clearance Ellis. He was last seen at his home on the 2400 block of East Woodland Circle in Eastpoint.
Ellis was traveling to the store when he did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red jogging pants with a white stripe, and Gray Adidas tennis shoes.
According to the missing person report, Ellis suffered a stroke approximately four weeks ago and is on medication for it.
If anyone sees Mr. Ellis or knows of his whereabouts, please contact East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or call 911.
