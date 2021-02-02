Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing after being transported from a local mental health facility to an Atlanta homeless shelter.
On January 28, Mario Scott was transported by a courtesy van from Riverwood Mental Health facility and arrived at Saint Peters Homeless Shelter in Atlanta around 3:30 p.m. However, he never signed into the shelter, Doug Miller a representative at the shelter told officials.
According to investigators, it is believed that Scott got off the bus and attempted to walk back to Jackson.
Three days later, Scott was placed on GCIC as a missing person by the Jackson Police Department.
He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and possibly a tan Carhartt beanie hat.
He may also have on an orange reflective jacket, according to the bus driver.
If you know the whereabouts of Mario Antonio Scott, please notify the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216 or Investigator M. Munger at 678 215 3190.
