Bobby Brown

PICKENS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pickens County Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing early Saturday evening.

Authorities say 63-year-old Bobby Brown was last seen walking near Talking Rock Nature Preserve Trail. He was described wearing a Gray polo Shirt, Gray shorts, and Black tennis shoes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 911.

