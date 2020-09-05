PICKENS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pickens County Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing early Saturday evening.
Authorities say 63-year-old Bobby Brown was last seen walking near Talking Rock Nature Preserve Trail. He was described wearing a Gray polo Shirt, Gray shorts, and Black tennis shoes.
If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 911.
