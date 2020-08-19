CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County police are seeking the public's help in searching for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was last seen on Wednesday.
Police say Mitchell Wright, 41, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia anxiety, depression, and borderline bipolar disorder was last seen at his home on Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.
According to authorities, Wright was at Southern Regional receiving voluntary treatment.
Wright was described wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wright is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
