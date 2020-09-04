RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police need the public’s help in finding a missing woman in Riverdale.
Thaiz Valentin, 36, was last seen leaving her home on the 100 block of Scarsdale Drive and has not been seen since. Police say Valentin has been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Valentin is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
