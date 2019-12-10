SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search is on for a woman Sandy Springs police consider an "endangered missing person."
Jessica Demesa, 41, was last seen at her residence Tuesday morning at 9:30. Since then she has not been seen or heard from.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.