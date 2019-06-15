CLAYTON, County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding a missing teen last seen on May 22.
The teen was identified as 16-year-old Chantrell Bradford of Jonesboro.
According to Bradford’s mother, Monique Bradford, she was last seen on Riverdale Road a few times.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Clayton County Police.
