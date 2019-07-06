CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (CBS46) – Chickamauga Police need the public’s help in finding a missing teen last seen Saturday.
The missing teen was identified as 16-year-old Cloey Marie Dean of Walker County.
Police described Dean to have red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet-tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact Chickamauga Police Dept. at (706)375-3177.
