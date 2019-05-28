ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police need the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Monday May 20.
The woman was identified as 49-year-old Valeria Robinson.
Robinson was last seen on 2061 block of Perkerson Road and she has had no contact with her family since May 22.
According to the missing report, she was seen wearing a white shirt with white shorts.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.