SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was recently released from jail has now been reported missing.
Jessica Kuykendall, 39, was last seen on Friday May 10 when she was released from Gwinnett County Jail. She was reported to be 90 lbs. with short brown hair according to her booking photo.
According to Gwinnett Police, once Kuykendall was released she went to Eastside Medical Center in Snellville for an unknown reason. Prior to her treatment she left the center and was not seen since.
If anyone knows of Jessica’s whereabouts, please contact the non-emergency line at 770-513-5700 or GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Case Number: 19-047186
