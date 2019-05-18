ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was diagnosed with dementia.
Rubye Kilgore, 77, was last seen wearing a purple and white shirt, purple pants, gray and white shoes, and a black and white head scarf in Stone Rd. southwest of Atlanta.
According to police, Kilgore’s daughter reported her missing on Saturday May 18.
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
