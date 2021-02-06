Police are searching for a mother suspected of kidnapping her one-year-old daughter Friday afternoon.
Nadia Ervin had lost custody of her child, Jhenna, following an incident in 2020, and custody of Jhenna had been given to her grandmother in Clayton County.
Jhenna was taken from her home on the 5800 block of Riverdale Road around 4 p.m. Friday, last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants. Police believe that Ervin and Jhenna may be somewhere in the Griffin area.
Ervin has warrants for her arrest under charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.
Authorities have asked that anyone who sees the mother and child or may have information on their whereabouts please call local law enforcement or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
