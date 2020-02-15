Police search for "Old Lady Gang" shooter

EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday night was not your typical Valentine’s Day dinner for people dining at Old Lady Gang restaurant.
“I just heard her scream.. ahhh.. and I heard 2 shots.. Pop pop...” said Brynae Kinsey and Yali Gonzalez.
The pair was waiting to eat dinner next door when a gunman barged into the Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point.
Kinsey described the terrifying moments, "We heard two gunshots and I seen somebody run out that door. I heard a lady scream. Yeah I heard screaming ... And I ran into the juicy crab."
The popular spot is owned by Bravo-TV’s Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus Tucker.
Police say a gunman walked into the restaurant around 8 pm and targeted one man.
During that gunfire, two innocent bystanders were also hit by bullets.
Thankfully, all three people are expected to survive.
"I just wonder what was going through his head..” said Kinsey. “Why he would want to pop off like that you know? It's just crazy to go through that.. Yeah."
Jeffery Willis, who is visiting Atlanta with his family, was shocked to hear the news.
“My wife is a big fan and i grew up watching Kandi,” he said. “so when we said we were going to come up, we said we would plan to come to the restaurants.”
He says the incident is a reminder to always be vigilant.
“You know crime happens everywhere, so you just have to be on your p’s and q’s..”
As for the gunman, Police are still searching for him.
If you have any information involving this case, call East Point Police.
