ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police need the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of robbing a Georgia Tech student.
Atlanta Police secured warrants on two people in connection with the robbery of a student on Biltmore Place January 31. With assistance from the Georgia Tech Police Department and the MARTA Police Department, investigators were able to identify 18-year-old Justyce Paige and 30-year-old Ross Harris as suspects.
The student told police she was robbed by the suspects while she was walking to a friend’s apartment on West Peachtree Street at about 9 p.m. The victim told police that as the man and woman walked past her, the woman pulled out a gun out, demanding that she get on the ground.
The pair took the victim’s cell phone, wallet and keys. Once the suspects left the scene, the victim got up and went to her friend’s apartment to call police. Georgia Tech police said the camera on Biltmore Place which covers the parking lot behind 828 W Peachtree Street recorded the robbery.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Persons do not have to provide their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
