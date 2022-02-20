STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting and killing a 24-year-old security guard Saturday night.
Around 11 p.m. Dekalb Police responded to a car dealership lot at 8455 Mall Parkway in reference to a person shot.
Just in: this is Henry Ashley , a 24-year-old security guard, who was shot and killed at a car dealership on Mall Parkway in DeKalb County. Police are still looking for the suspects. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/9mKZffkn53— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) February 21, 2022
When they got to the scene, officers found Henry Ashley, who was the security guard at the location, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He later died at a local hospital from his injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspects responsible.
If anyone has information, they can call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers.
