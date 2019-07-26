ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for a man they say was the last person to see a taxi cab driver alive.
Police believe the man might know valuable information about the murder of 56-year-old Zenon Perez.
"Right now, he is a person on interest,” said DeKalb County detective Doug Paden. “We don't know if he is the person that shot Mr. Perez, but we feel that he could possibly answer some of the questions that we have."
Investigators say Perez picked up a fare at the Chamblee MARTA station on July 15. He then crashed his taxicab at around 11:20 p.m. outside the Sierra Hills apartment complex after getting shot.
Investigators say they still haven't figured out a motive for the murder but they’re not ruling out robbery.
If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call DeKalb County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.