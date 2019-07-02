Person of interest in Canton Ice House incident (Canton PD)
Person of interest in Canton Ice House incident (Canton PD)

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man believed to be a person of interest in a bar room brawl that left a man dead on Friday.

The incident happened inside the Canton Ice House on the 100 block of Keith Drive.

Police say 45 year-old Leon Danzis was transported to Northside Cherokee Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Canton Police released a photo of a person of interest. They stress that he is not a suspect but may know something about what happened.

If you have seen this man or have any additional information on the case, you're asked to contact Canton Police.

