CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man believed to be a person of interest in a bar room brawl that left a man dead on Friday.
The incident happened inside the Canton Ice House on the 100 block of Keith Drive.
Police say 45 year-old Leon Danzis was transported to Northside Cherokee Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, Canton Police released a photo of a person of interest. They stress that he is not a suspect but may know something about what happened.
If you have seen this man or have any additional information on the case, you're asked to contact Canton Police.
Canton Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the pictured individual. He is NOT a suspect in any case but believed to have witnessed the incident at the Canton Icehouse and may have information. Please contact Detective Smith at Kyle.smith@cantonga.gov or 770-720-4883 if you have any information.
