Brookhaven shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating what they believe to be a road rage shooting involving an Uber driver Monday morning. 

They said the driver was headed southbound near the 3400 block of Buford Highway  in Brookhaven

It is unclear how many shots were fired, however the victim was shot twice in the stomach and leg and transported to the hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene following the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

