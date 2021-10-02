ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Investigators need help identifying two people of interest involved in a homicide back in August.
They sent out these pictures of the men in question to CBS46.
The incident happened August 16, when officers responded to a person shot call at a gas station on Martin Luther King and Fairburn Rd SW.
When they arrived, officers located a man who appeared to be shot to death.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
You do not have to identify yourself to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
