JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Johns Creek Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a runaway teenager.
Police say 14-year-old Jordan Tibor has not been seen since Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Abbott’s Bridge Rd and Boles Rd.
He was last known to have on a green t-shirt and gray shorts.
Anyone with information of the teen's location is asked to contact police at (404) 843-6670.
