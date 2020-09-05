DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are still seeking one of two suspects from the August 17 bus stop attack that left one man dead.
Bruce Mitchell was attacked and robbed by two men while waiting at a MARTA bus stop at Snapfinger Woods Dr and Wesley Chapel Rd. Mitchell was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries a few days later on August 21.
The two suspects and the gray SUV they allegedly drove were seen by both witnesses on the scene and via surveillance camera footage from two buses. One of the suspects, Joel Baker, was arrested Thursday, September 3, and subsequently charged with felony murder among other charges prior to being booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
The second suspect, believed to have instigated the attack and seen shirtless in the surveillance footage, has yet to be identified. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying him and anyone else seen in the footage.
Authorities are also hoping to identify the gray SUV that the men used to leave the scene after the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.