DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are seeking the public's help finding a second suspect involved in a brutal attack of a man at a bus stop.
Bruce Mitchell, 57, was fatally attacked by two men August 17 while at the bus stop on Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road in Decatur. One man, who was not wearing a shirt, snatched Mitchell's bag and the other man punched him unconscious.
Four days later, Mitchell died from his injuries.
"It's saddening and it's heartbreaking."
Misses Pink lives in the area. She said, "I think it is senseless, and I think it is ridiculous because no matter how you feel about the next person they are still somebody's family."
Police arrested one suspect, Joel Baker, September 3 and charged him with felony murder among other charges. Baker is currently housed in DeKalb County Jail.
Three weeks later, police are still searching for the shirtless man who they say instigated the attack.
"Be considerate of the next person," said Misses Pink. "Because although you don't know the people you are beating up on, it is somebody else's family member. There is no telling what they are going through on the inside."
Police have not yet given a description of the second suspect but they say a grey SUV was used to flee the scene.
If you have any information, contact the DeKalb County Police Department at (404) 286-7900.
