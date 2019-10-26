PERRY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State Patrol need the public’s help in locating a semi-truck after a fatal hit-and-run accident.
The accident happened on I-75 northbound near north of Perry. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and kept traveling northbound on the interstate. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Authorities say, the white 2019 Freight-liner is missing the front right headlight.
If you witnessed the incident or you have seen this vehicle, please contact GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) at (404) 670-7881.
