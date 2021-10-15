ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in Stone Mountain sent one man to the hospital with several gunshot wounds Friday morning.
Dekalb County police responded to the scene at the 500 block of Mt. Vista Road at around 4 a.m.
According to officials, the shooter is still at large. An investigation into what led to the shooting is underway.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
