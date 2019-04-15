ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police continue looking for the person who shot a seven-year-old in the head as she was watching a movie in her living room. The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday on Satellite Boulevard.
“She called me and said, ‘Come home, come home because the house got shot up,’" said the child’s foster mom, who did not want to be identified.
Police are still searching for a motive for the shooting. The seven-year-old remains in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital.
“We don’t know if it was a mistake, or if you know, we might know somebody and they’re trying to get us…we don’t know,” added the foster parent.
A spokesman for The Division of Family and Children Services said the child’s foster parent has been a foster parent for a long time, but she wasn’t home at the time of the shooting. Instead, it was an adult niece watching the child.
“She got shot in the head, because she was sitting in the living room watching TV, she was only 7-years-old,” the foster parent said.
The Division of Family and Children Services said their job is to investigate things to see if they can help or learn to do things better. As of now, they’ve been in contact with the biological family at the hospital.
