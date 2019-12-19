ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say 11-year-old Giovanni Zamora-Hernandez and 18-year-old Sergio Zamora were shot Saturday on Peachtree Avenue following a feud between groups of students attending North Atlanta High School.
Police say they don't believe the 11-year-old child was the intended target. He told police that he saw a group of males wearing masks walk past his house while he was outside with his cousin. The group began shooting at the two cousins.
Zamora was shot in the arm and the abdomen. Zamora-Hernandez was shot in the thigh and buttocks.
Police tell CBS46 another person who had been involved in the ongoing dispute at the school was not injured and would not cooperate. Police are looking for the shooters, possibly three suspects. Officers say there are multiple witnesses including a Lyft driver who saw the guys in masks running from the crime scene, eastbound on Peachtree Avenue. Police found 14 shell casings from a 9mm gun on the scene. A sibling to Zamora told CBS46 he had to undergo surgery and is recovering.
“It's obviously disappointing, but on other levels it angers me,” said Derrick Rice, the pastor of Sankofa United Church of Christ.
Rice with hundreds of young men of color each Monday evening through his organization called the Black Men Laboratory. They meet at 6pm at the Andrew and Walter Young YMCA on Mondays.
“What we're teaching these young brothers in terms of personal responsibility is critically important,” Rice said. “In that safe space, young brothers are sharing, ‘here's the problem I have in terms of understanding [blank], and we then share based on the questions that they raise. What we are hearing regularly is that they are new norms that we are competing against,” Rice said.
An Atlanta Public Schools' spokesman tells CBS46 me they don't have specific information that indicates the incident resulted from a school-related issue, but they added additional security.
APS spokespersons sent CBS46 the following statement in part.
“Through our model of student-centered policing, our APS police officers build relationships with our students and our communities. In addition, through the districtwide implementation of Social Emotional Learning (SEL), all APS students and adults learn to acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
A statement from Ian Smith, APS Spokesperson:
"School safety is everyone's business, and we take this seriously. It requires the cooperation of everyone - students, staff, and parents - to continue to make our schools safe places for our students to learn and grow."
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Atlanta Police or Atlanta Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
