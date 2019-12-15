ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man was shot twice in the head while driving down the interstate early Sunday morning.
Police said a man was leaving his job at ACE of Clubs Strip Club on Fulton Industrial Boulevard around 4 a.m., when the victim said a man opened fire while he was driving down eastbound on I-20.
He was shot twice in the head, then drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room Entrance, where the car sat, sprayed with at least 20 bullet holes, according to Police.
Miraculously, the victim is alert and recovering.
Police are searching for a suspect. According to the victim, the shooter was driving a black vehicle.
If you have any information that could be helpful, contact the Atlanta Police Department.
Stay with CBS46 on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.