COBB COUNTY (CBS46)—Kennesaw State University sent out an alert reporting a shooting near the campus on Saturday.
Officials said the male suspect was last seen near Pine Tree County Club headed towards Frey Lake Road.
Police said the suspect was seen around 4:30 p.m. on Club Drive headed towards Shiloh Road. He has long hair, a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
There is no word on any injuries.
CBS46 is working on this developing story.
