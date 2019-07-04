ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for a man accused of trying to steal a Dodge Challenger at a gas station in Rockdale County.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the BP gas station on Sigman Road in Conyers.
Police say as the victim was pumping gas, the suspect allegedly hopped inside and tried to steal the vehicle. When he was unsuccessful, the suspect took off on foot and was later seen getting into a silver Chrysler 300.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, you're asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
