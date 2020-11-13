Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Lenox Square in northeast Atlanta.
The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on November 6.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect entering Lenox Square. Police say the suspect is in his mid-30's with a short haircut, approximately 5’9” tall, and slim to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light colored blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.00 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
