ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Buckhead area where one person was found dead Saturday.
Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to Peachtree Park Drive after reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, police discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds deceased at the scene.
After further investigation, it was revealed that the victim was in a dispute with another man when he was shot, according to investigators. Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a Ford sedan with a California license plate.
This story is developing and will be updated.
