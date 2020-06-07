ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking for a suspect after two men were stabbed overnight.
A friend drove the victims to Atlanta Medical Center after they were stabbed at a house party on United Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
According to a police incident report, there was a large fight at the scene on United Avenue.
The two victims, men from Marietta and Lithonia, were listed in stable condition in the hospital.
Police identify the suspect as Darrius Bowden.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
