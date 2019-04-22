ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A University of Georgia student is hospitalized after being shot in what police are saying was the first of two armed robbery attempts in the same area early Monday morning.
According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Milledge Avenue.
The department says deputies were headed to another armed robbery in the area when they found the body of a 22 year-old man. He was taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Grady Newsource sent out a tweet saying the injured student was "in the hospital fighting for his life."
An alert sent out by UGA Archnews said the victim is a University of Georgia student. Another student was also allegedly robbed by the suspect but they were not injured.
The suspect is described as a black man with dreads or twists that are at least down to his jaw line and he was last seen driving a white, early 2000 model Ford Mustang convertible with a tan convertible roof.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clarke Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.