ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Atlanta.
Officers responded to a shooting at Atlantis Mediterranean Bar and Grill on Saturday May 25.
Upon arrival, police found one victim deceased and they also found two other victims at the scene of the shooting. The injuries of the two victims are unknown at this time.
According to APD, this is in an on-going investigation and they are asking anyone with information on the individual and vehicle in the images to call Crime Stoppers.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
