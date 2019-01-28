Morrow, GA (CBS46) The hunt is on for a white male driving a red Ford pickup after police say he hit and killed a 28-year-old male walking in a crosswalk.
It happened at Mount Zion Road and State Route 54.
Morrow police are looking for a red, older model, Ford pickup truck after they say a white male hit and killed a pedestrian at this intersection around seven this morning.
“They were struck in the crosswalk as you could see by the skid marks the point of impact, the victim was thrown a great distance,” said Chief James Callaway, with the Morrow Police Department.
Morrow Police Chief, James Callaway, says the victim was 28-years-old.
Police say they have ID’d the victim but aren’t releasing that until next of kin is notified.
#BREAKING @morrowpolice say a 28 year old male was hit & killed while walking in the crosswalk around 7 this morning. Police say a man driving a red, older model Ford pickup truck actually got out & looked at the victim before getting back in his car & driving off. @cbs46 #cbs46— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) January 28, 2019
Witnesses say there is no question the suspect knew he killed the victim.
“Our suspect in this case stopped, got out of his truck, looked at the victim, got back in his truck and left the area,” added Chief Callaway.
Witnesses didn’t catch a license plate number, but say the suspect fled southbound on Georgia Highway 54.
“There’s going to be damage to the right side of the truck consistent with this kind of an impact, currently, the Georgia State Patrol, I’ve requested them to come out here and work this scene, Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner’s office is here at this point in time with the victim,” Chief Callaway said.
MORROW POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A RED, OLDER MODEL FORD PICKUP TRUCK AFTER THEY SAY A WHITE MALE HIT AND KILLED A PEDESTRIAN EARLY THIS MORNING. @cbs46 #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/GrEIc1fScs— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) January 28, 2019
Police ask that the suspect turn himself in.
If you have any information or saw anything contact the Morrow Police Department: (770) 961-4006
Second fatal crash in Clayton County Monday morning
This is the second fatal crash in Clayton County involving a pedestrian on Monday morning.
Earlier in the morning, a pedestrian was killed and a police officer injured following a crash on the northbound lanes of I-75.
