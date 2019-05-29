GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County are looking for a suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman.
Maliqua Johnson, 28, of Smyrna was badly injured in the crash late Monday night on Holcomb Bridge Road near Crooked Creek Road in Peachtree Corners.
Police say Johnson was crossing the road when she was struck but she wasn't in a crosswalk.
The suspect was driving a newer-model red Hyundai. The vehicle has damage to the bumper, windshield and right mirror.
If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to call police.
