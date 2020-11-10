At least three female victims across metro Atlanta have faced terrifying moments of being kidnapped and robbed at the hands of a man believed to be on a carjacking spree.
Police have been looking for a man they believe to be connected to a series of carjackings earlier this month using a method known as "sliding" in order to make contact with victims before forcing them to drive him to an ATM to withdraw cash. Slider crimes are considered very common, where someone will quickly slip into the victim's vehicle.
CBS46 News spoke with Dean Dabney, Georgia State Crime Expert, on what to watch for and how to protect against potential slider crimes, crimes Dabney said he can spot from a mile away.
These crimes can happen to anyone, often within an instant. Daney said, "Oh, it has to happen that fast; they’re not looking for a physical confrontation."
Large gas stations are considered prime setups for slider crimes, as prospective suspects will post up and monitor the area for easy victims, waiting for someone to pull in, get out, and leave their back turned to their unlocked vehicle.
"A car pulls in, like that guy right there; he’s out of his car, we roll in, he has his back to the car. I pull up like this, you jump out, he’s out, you’re in, and away you go," said Dabney.
College student Gwyneth McGregh pulled into the station while Dabney and CBS46 News discussed slider crimes, not knowing that she herself was a prime target.
"I have to keep my keys in the car to open the gas tank, so it is sort of concerning," said McGregh.
Women are considered as more vulnerable targets as they're more likely to leave a purse full of valuables in the vehicle after they get out.
Police departments do not separately track slider crimes, typically lumping them into overall numbers of auto thefts. In Gwinnett and DeKalb alone, thieves have stolen over two-thousand cars in the past year, though both counties are seeing slight decreases in car thefts compared to last year.
"They’re looking for property they can turn around for money like laptops, guns," said Dabney.
The best way to protect yourself from slider crimes is to have situational awareness; always lock the car, get off of the phone, and be vigilant of your surroundings.
Regarding reacting to occurrences of slider crimes, Dabney said, "fighting back against them is not a good idea unless you’ve got a child in the car or an immediate threat beyond just your property to replace. You can replace your property. You can’t replace your life."
