LAWRENECVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft case that turned into a burglary. The theft happened at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenecville on August 10.
A woman was shopping in a store when she left her purse unattended for a moment. In a matter of minutes, a man allegedly stole the victim’s wallet. The woman told police that the wallet contained items with her address listed and a spare key.
The following day on August 11, the woman was in her home and had heard a noise in her garage. According to officials, when she went to investigate the noise in the garage she was struck in the head with a blunt object by an unknown person.
She told police the suspect then fled the scene prior to their arrival.
Police say the man was described to be in his late twenties to thirties and he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, dark baseball hat, and a large chain necklace.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
