ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in midtown Atlanta left one person injured Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 4:35 p.m. after reports of gunfire on the 100 block of 10th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
