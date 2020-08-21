Police search for suspect involved in South Fulton homicide case

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man who was involved in a homicide case in South Fulton.
On August 16, officers were dispatched around 6:42 p.m. after reports of gunfire on the 500 block of Oakley Industrial Boulevard. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound laying on the ground near a building in the area.
Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses told police that they saw a black man wearing a red hoodie shooting at the location.
At this time, we are asking anyone with information on this individual to call Crime Stoppers.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
