MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) Morrow Police are searching for suspects responsible for an attempted carjacking and shooting at a gas station shooting that left a man wounded.
Morrow Police say a man tried to fight off a carjacker at a gas station when the suspect fired a weapon multiple times. It all happened in broad day light.
Champ Newton, who frequents the gas station, said he is still in disbelief.
“I really cant believe it man, it’s just...buddy could have got killed just coming in the store,” Newton explained. “It could have been anybody, it could have been me. You really just have to watch your surroundings and stay prayed up.”
Police explained it all started as a crime of opportunity. The suspects drove into the gas station, noticed the victim's car with its windows down and sun roof open.
That’s when one of the suspects jumped in the victim's vehicle.
“It’s sad but you really have to watch any and everywhere you go,” Newton said.
Police say after running back to the getaway vehicle, the suspect fired four more shots at the gas station. The victim is now recovering after being shot in the chest. No one else was wounded.
Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said two girls jumped out of the getaway car before the suspects speed off.
“It’s extremely important for the Morrow Police Department to catch these people,” Callaway explained.
The shooter and the two girls are believed to be between the ages of 15 to 18-years-old.
Callaway added, the suspect who fired the shots stole a car at another gas station two days prior.
