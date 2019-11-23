ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are searching for several armed robbers after they allegedly stole cash from Velvet Taco in Buckhead early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a robbery call at a business around 4:30 a.m.
When they arrived, employees told them several men wearing masks entered the back door, pulled out hand guns, and demanded money from the restaurant safe.
During the encounter, police say one of the suspects pistol-whipped the manager, causing the gun to go off. A bullet hit the wall of the building, but no one was injured.
At this time, it is unclear how much cash was taken.
Police are scouring surveillance video to identify the suspects.
If you have any information that could help solve this case, call Atlanta Police Department.
