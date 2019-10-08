SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police in Gwinnett asked for the public’s help Tuesday to identify two people who allegedly attacked a man in a Waffle House in unincorporated Snellville.
Police said the victim walked into the Waffle House around 1:30 a.m. on September 22. According to GPD, while the victim was in line he accidentally bumped into one of the suspects, who was described as 5’10” tall and about 220 pounds.
The suspect, police said, got aggressive and told the victim to meet him outside before leaving the building. Police indicated the suspect can be seen on security video just outside of the door to the Waffle House waiting for the victim.
The victim gathered his order and started to walk out of the restaurant when police said he was attacked by the first suspect. At that point, Gwinnett Police said a second suspect, described as 6’3” and roughly 300 pounds, started attacking the victim as well.
Police said the attackers got into a black Dodge Challenger and drove away from the Waffle House.
If you have information about the attack or the identities of the alleged attackers, call GCPD at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
