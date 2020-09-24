RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Clayton County Police are looking for two possible suspects in connection to the shooting of a juvenile in Clayton County early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive inside the Brookview Village subdivision in Riverdale. The victim was shot in the leg and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say a passer-by drove the victim to the hospital.
Police say they're searching for two possible suspects in the case. A description of those suspects has not been released. It's unclear on a motive for the shootings.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
