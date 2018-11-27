Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Residents in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood are on high alert after a series of car break-ins over the past month, some of which were caught on camera.
Homeowners in the Summerhill community tell CBS46 News that they've seen youngsters going around the neighborhood checking car doors to see if they're unlocked.
The Summerhill area is just southeast of the intersection of I-85 and I-20 in Atlanta, just west of the Atlanta Zoo. It's bordered by the neighborhoods of Grant Park, Mechanicsville, and Peoplestown.
CBS46 has learned that the community has seen at least 12 break-ins in the past month. That's about the same amount of break-ins as the community had during November of 2017.
One homeowner who spoke with CBS46 News says he's lived in the area for 12 years. He says he's seen his vehicle broken into at least three times in the past couple of months.
"I feel like if we could stop them now and let them experience a little consequence maybe they'll learn," says the man, who didn't want to be identified.
Police tell residents that if they see something suspicious, call police.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.