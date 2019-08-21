ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials with Clark Atlanta University met Wednesday to discuss a shooting which took place on campus early Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are searching for the person(s) who shot four female students on the Clark Atlanta University campus.
Officers said two groups of people got into an argument at a block party near the university’s library. They said someone shot off four rounds among the more than 200 students at the block party, hitting the four female students.
Three of the victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said a fourth victim was driven to Grady in a private vehicle. All four victims are in stable condition. Clark Atlanta’s president in a letter to students said the victims have been moved to “regular rooms.’”
Police could not tell CBS46 whether the shooter(s) were students, but said included among the partygoers were students from Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.
A student said Clark Atlanta University officials sent students a text alert just before 1 a.m. Wednesday notifying them of the shooting.
Police do not have a motive or description of the shooter(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.