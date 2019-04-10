Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Midtown Atlanta restaurant overnight.
The robbery happened early Wednesday morning at the Ra Sushi Bar on Peachtree Street.
Atlanta Police say the two men robbed the restaurant, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects fled the scene on foot.
Police are reviewing surveillance camera to get a better description of the suspects.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
