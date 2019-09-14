ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in multiple home burglaries in southeast Atlanta on September 11.
APD rushed to a home on the 700 block of Mercer Street after receiving a burglary call.
The victim arrived home to sounds of a ringing security alarm and a broken back door wide open. The homeowner told officials that jewelry and electronics were taken during the burglary.
On the same day, another home on the next block was burglarized, but this time surveillance footage captured the two suspects.
Police say the suspects were two black males, one was last seen wearing no shirt, black shorts and white shoes. The other suspect was seen wearing a black shirt.
Information on this case or this suspect can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
